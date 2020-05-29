Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,283,939.06. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,413,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,405,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,204 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,925. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

