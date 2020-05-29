Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 55,369 American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

