Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 96,092 Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Camping World as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 3.53.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 218,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

