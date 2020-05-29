Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,445 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth about $34,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after buying an additional 739,974 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth about $9,571,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth about $5,005,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

