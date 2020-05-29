Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 488,567 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPG. Fearnley Fonds lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

LPG opened at $7.92 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

