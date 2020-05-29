Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

