Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,506,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NextCure by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after purchasing an additional 494,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,476 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $33.20 on Friday. NextCure Inc has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.45 million and a PE ratio of -33.54.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextCure Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

