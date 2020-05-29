Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $239,387.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,214.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $187,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,876.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 189,377 shares of company stock worth $2,220,327. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

