Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of PXD opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

