Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 23,926 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STNG shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE:STNG opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

