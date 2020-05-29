Trexquant Investment LP Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,666 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $385,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $166,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 579,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,319,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,795. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $194.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

