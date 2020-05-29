Trexquant Investment LP Has $499,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Speights purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,057.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,111 shares of company stock worth $176,611. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.