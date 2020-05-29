Trexquant Investment LP Invests $550,000 in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,062,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,332 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 940,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 114,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.