Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 137,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,501,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SF opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

