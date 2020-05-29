Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Schneider National Inc has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

