Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $476,000 Investment in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2,834.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LANC opened at $153.48 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

