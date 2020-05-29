Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in James River Group by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in James River Group by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in James River Group by 1,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 2,555 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,635. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.