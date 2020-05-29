Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $200.04 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.