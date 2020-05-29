Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,899 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 152,724 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,141,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,305.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 377,491 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $62.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $739,817. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

