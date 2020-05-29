Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 4,527 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,594.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

NYSE VMI opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average is $128.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

