Trexquant Investment LP Sells 180,987 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 180,987 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

