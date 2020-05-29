Trexquant Investment LP Sells 186 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $54,429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,653,000 after acquiring an additional 347,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $70.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

