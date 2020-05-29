Trexquant Investment LP Sells 26,315 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

