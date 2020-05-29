Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,130 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

