Trexquant Investment LP Takes $445,000 Position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSNL. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 326,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

