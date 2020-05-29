Trexquant Investment LP Takes $448,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 59,296 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.48. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

