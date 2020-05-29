Trexquant Investment LP Takes $528,000 Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

