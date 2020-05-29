Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $56.56 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

