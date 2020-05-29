UIL Ltd (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON UTL opened at GBX 160 ($2.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 million and a PE ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.04. UIL has a 52 week low of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 384.30 ($5.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

