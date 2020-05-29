Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Sells $19,481.80 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $19,481.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,023.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $174,731.00.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RARE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

