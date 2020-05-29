USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.88, 192,568 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 360,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.27.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.96 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 80.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 111.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 102,751 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.