Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

