Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNDA. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

VNDA stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $609.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

