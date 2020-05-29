Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 100,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

