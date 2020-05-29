Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Sells 24,367 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.0% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.