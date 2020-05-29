VersaBank (VB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 2nd

VersaBank (TSE:VB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TSE VB opened at C$6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. VersaBank has a 52 week low of C$4.41 and a 52 week high of C$7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.60.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that VersaBank will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

