WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $190.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $185.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of -0.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2,686.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

