Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 11,018 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,396.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

