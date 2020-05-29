Zen Protocol Trading 71.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 71.7% higher against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $376,699.48 and $2,264.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

