Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,635 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EQT were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EQT by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 118,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EQT by 379.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 673,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 67,256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $47,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

NYSE:EQT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 1.37. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.