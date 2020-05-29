Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE ESE opened at $83.15 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $180.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

