Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 13,363 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

