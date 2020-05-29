Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.