Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEC. Cowen upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

