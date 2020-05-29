Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,756 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Benchmark cut their price target on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

