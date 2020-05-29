Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,524 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of IRWD opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

