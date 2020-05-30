$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

GEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Greif from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

NYSE GEF opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 50.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Greif by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Greif by 32.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.