$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Invesco also reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 2,808,522 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after buying an additional 1,483,346 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.