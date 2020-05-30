$10.68 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to report sales of $10.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. Veru reported sales of $9.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $42.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.81 million to $46.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.12 million, with estimates ranging from $42.85 million to $54.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 507,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veru by 12,842.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 321,069 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. Veru has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.74.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

