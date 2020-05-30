$149.15 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $149.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.74 million and the lowest is $145.40 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $149.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $596.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.51 million to $601.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $599.62 million, with estimates ranging from $584.63 million to $615.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $269,234.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,051.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,503 shares of company stock worth $776,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Community Bank System by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.